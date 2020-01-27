BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AbbVie, Walt Disney, Airlines, Casino Operators

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on growing concerns about the financial fallout of a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China as the country extended the Lunar New Year holidays and more big businesses shut down. .N

At 7:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.37% at 28,536. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.34% at 3,249.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.74% at 8,985.5. The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** CannTrust Holdings Inc CTST.N, up 13.2% ** Hecla Mining Co HL.N, up 5.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Nio Inc NIO.N, down 10.9% ** Alexanders Inc ALX.N, down 7.4% ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N, down 7.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O, up 51.6% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, up 32.8% ** Tmsr Holding Company Ltd TMSR.O, up 31.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** NeuroMetrix Inc NURO.O, down 29.9% ** Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd PT.O, down 21.3% ** Sky Solar Holdings Ltd SKYS.O, down 14.4% ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-AbbVie rises as China tests its HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Earnings hit from Shanghai resort closure may not be sizeable - JPM ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Stifel says buy on expectations of strong 2020 forecast ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: down 5.8% premarket ** Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: down 5.8% premarket ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 6.4% premarket ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 3.4% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 2.6% premarket ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 1.8% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 3.1% premarket ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 3.1% premarket ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 3.4% premarket ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 3.2% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 3.1% premarket ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 4.2% premarket ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 4.1% premarket ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 2.2% premarket ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: down 4.2% premarket ** Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM.O: down 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Casino operators, travel stocks knocked down by China virus fears

