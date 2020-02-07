US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AbbVie, Tesla, Uber, Skechers, Ford, eBay

Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN SMITH

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street pulled back from record levels on Friday, as investors assessed the U.S. employment report that showed jobs growth accelerated in January but included a downward revision to some previous numbers. .N

At 11:06 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.62% at 29,198.45. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.31% at 3,335.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.28% at 9,545.24. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nortonlifelock Inc NLOK.O, up 10.7% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N, up 9.5% ** Abbvie Inc ABBV.N, up 4.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O, down 10.8% ** Fleetcor Technologies Inc FLT.N, down 6.6% ** Verisign Inc VRSN.O, down 5.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Youdao Inc DAO.N, up 15.2% ** Bill.Com Holdings Inc BILL.N, up 13.3% ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N, up 12.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Myomo Inc MYO.N, down 18.9% ** Ubiquiti Inc UI.N, down 18.1% ** Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.N, down 15.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Benitec Biopharma Ltd BNTC.O, up 81.4% ** Telenav Inc TNAV.O, up 27.6% ** OneWater Marine Inc ONEW.O, up 26.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Zogenix Inc ZGNX.O, down 31.4% ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O, down 31.1% ** LeMaitre Vascular Inc LMAT.O, down 16.3% ** Abbvie Inc ABBV.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat 2020 profit forecast, better-than-expected Q4 ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.6% BUZZ-Investors turn skeptical as Wall Street skews to "sell" ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 8.2% BUZZ-Uber rises on moving up profitability target to Q4 2020 from 2021 BUZZ-Street View: Uber set up for transformational 2020 ** Skechers USA Inc SKX.N: up 8.0% BUZZ-Rises on quarterly sales beat ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: down 10.8% BUZZ-Uncharacteristic soft quarter raises eyebrows ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 15.6% ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 6.2% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 4.2% ** Cronos Group Inc CRON.O: down 2.9% ** Aphria Inc APHA.N: down 4.9% BUZZ-Street View: Capital crunch puts Aurora Cannabis in a tight spot ** Manitowoc Co MTW.N: down 14.6% BUZZ-Plunges on Q4 sales miss ** Zogenix ZGNX.O: down 31.4% ** GW Pharmaceuticals Plc GWPH.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Latest epilepsy drug data underwhelms, approval still seen- analysts ** Assertio Therapeutics ASRT.O: up 44.2% BUZZ-Soars on sale of opioid pain treatments to Collegium ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: down 13.1% BUZZ-Falls on upsized $82.3 mln stock offering ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-CS downgrades Ford Motor citing execution thorns on path to recovery BUZZ-Appoints new COO days after giving bleak 2020 outlook

** Resonant Inc RESN.O: down 20.9% BUZZ-Drops on planned stock offering ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O: down 31.1% BUZZ-Slumps after quarterly loss, CEO exit

** EBay Inc EBAY.O: down 3.2% ** Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles after ICE gets cold feet on deal talks

** Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.N: down 5.0% BUZZ-Feathers ruffled on coronavirus hit to forecast ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC.O: down 12.0% BUZZ-Slumps on stock deal

** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O: down 31.3% BUZZ-Plunges on stock-and-warrants offering ** Catalyst Biosciences Inc CBIO.O: up 3.2% BUZZ-Jumps on promising data from trial of bleeding disorder therapy

** Stericycle Inc SRCL.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Rises on $462.5 mln deal to sell unit ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 12.7% BUZZ-Set for best day ever as brokerages optimistic on upbeat Q4 results ** Rapt Therapeutics Inc RAPT.O: down 10.0% BUZZ-Drops on $75 mln equity raise ** Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc SLRX.O: down 56.0% BUZZ-Set for record low open on unit offering ** Ocular Therapeutix Inc OCUL.O: up 7.7% BUZZ-Rises on positive data from eye therapy study ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 3.5% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 3.6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: down 5.0% BUZZ-Cruise liners drop as virus fears seen hurting consumer sentiment

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.06%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.32%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.09%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.84%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.31%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.49%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.38%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.45%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.19%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.07%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.14%

