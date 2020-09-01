BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Abbvie Inc, Hawaiian Holdings, Zoom Video Communications

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street climbed on Tuesday as gains in Apple and Zoom Video shares propelled the tech-heavy Nasdaq to record highs, while better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing sector data fueled optimism around a post-pandemic economic recovery. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.25% at 28,500.66. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.27% at 3,509.93 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.87% at 11,877.867. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Walmart Inc <WMT.N>, up 6.2% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 4.1% ** Broadcom Inc <AVGO.O>, up 3.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Mylan Nv <MYL.O>, down 5% ** Abbvie Inc <ABBV.N>, down 4.2% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>, down 4.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc <LBRT.N>, up 34.9% ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 31% ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, up 23% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Global Blue Group Holding Inc <GB.N>, down 10.1% ** CorMedix Inc <CRMD.N>, down 9.6% ** Cypress Environmental Partners LP <CELP.N>, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aemetis Inc <AMTX.O>, up 49% ** Jounce Therapeutics Inc <JNCE.O>, up 43.2% ** Zoom Video Communications Inc <ZM.O>, up 33.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Appld UV Inc <AUVI.O>, down 19.4% ** I-Mab <IMAB.O>, down 15.1% ** Greenpower Motor Company Inc <GP.O>, down 14.3% ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 33.6%

BUZZ-Zoom soars after blowout report, defies Wall Street warnings ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Rises as retailer unveils 'Amazon Prime rival' ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 30.9%

BUZZ-Kodak shares soar after D.E. Shaw discloses 5% stake ** T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Up on U.S. FDA authorization for COVID-19 test ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Apple now has bigger market cap than Russell 2000 after stock split ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Drops on equity offering ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as Deutsche Bank sees sales rebound, upgrades ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA orphan drug tag for cancer treatment ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Jumps after progress on COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW.N: up 17.2%

BUZZ-Up on 4x e-commerce boost, revenue beat ** Rackspace Technology Inc RXT.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Up after bookings more than double ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Pares gains on $5 bln stock offering ** Aemetis Inc AMTX.O: up 49.0%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA registration for OTC sanitizer products ** Athenex Inc ANTX.O: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Jumps after FDA grants priority review for breast cancer treatment ** Renewable Energy Group Inc REGI.O: up 12.7%

BUZZ-CS starts with 'outperform' on 'attractive' M&A value ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc LBRT.N: up 35.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to buy Schlumberger's fracking unit ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 97.1%

BUZZ-Soars as some lenders agree to restructuring deal ** Jounce Therapeutics Inc JNCE.O: up 43.2%

BUZZ-More than doubles on cancer therapy deal with Gilead ** Hawaiian Holdings Inc HA.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Plans to cut over 400 jobs, shares down ** Abbvie Inc ABBV.N: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Slips on U.S. house panel subpoena in drug-pricing probe

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.52%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.74%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.06%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.92%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.16%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.17%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.45%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.06%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.77%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.34%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.47%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

