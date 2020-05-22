BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Abbott, Tetraphase Pharma, HPE

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes moved in a flat-to-low range on Friday as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions weighed on markets struggling to gauge the pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus..N

At 11:12 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.59% at 24,330.87. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.36% at 2,937.88 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.23% at 9,263.105. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 6.3% ** Agilent Technologies Inc <A.N>, up 5.9% ** American Tower Corp <AMT.N>, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co <HPE.N>, down 12.1% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd <WYNN.O>, down 6% ** State Street Corp <STT.N>, down 5.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc <NAVB.N>, up 85.1% ** Liveramp Holdings Inc <RAMP.N>, up 22.5% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, up 12.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Aerocentury Corp <ACY.N>, down 12.5% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co <HPE.N>, down 12.1% ** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, down 11.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Evolus Inc <EOLS.O>, up 34.9% ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc <TTPH.O>, up 31.7% ** Celsion Corp <CLSN.O>, up 27.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Recon Technology Ltd <RCON.O>, down 44.2% ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNDX.O>, down 22.9% ** Gulf Resources Inc <GURE.O>, down 19.6% ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Up on plans to reopen 600 stores, bring back furloughed staff ** T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO.O: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as it gets ready to ship COVID-19 tests by end-June ** Buckle Inc BKE.N: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Down after co swings to Q1 loss

** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: down 15.3%

BUZZ-Drops after FDA delays panel meeting for NASH drug ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 5.7% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.6% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.7% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 2.4% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 1.6% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 2.2% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 1.1% ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 0.8% ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: down 1.3% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 3.6% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 2.7% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 3.8% ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: down 2.2% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 1.3% ** HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N: down 1.9% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 1.5% ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N: down 1.6% ** Plains All American Pipline LP PAA.N: down 1.4% ** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: down 1.9% ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Oil stocks slip on U.S.-China tensions, demand concerns ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: down 8.9% BUZZ-Jefferies sees recent re-rating as excessive, downgrades ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N: down 12.1% BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q2 results ** Tetraphase Pharmacauticals Inc TTPH.O: up 31.7% BUZZ-Surges on Melinta's "superior" buyout offer ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: up 2.7% BUZZ-Q3 beats as remote work boosts cybersecurity demand; shares rise ** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: down 1.9% BUZZ-JPMorgan downgrades to 'neutral' on challenging Bakken outlook ** Amarin Corporation Plc AMRN.O: down 1.3% BUZZ-Slips after FDA approval of heart drug's generic version ** Foot locker Inc FL.N: down 11.6% BUZZ-Slips on Q1 loss, drop in sales ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: up 9.4% BUZZ-Gains as online marketing services fuels rev beat ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Street View: Medtronic's product pipeline, balance sheet to help weather COVID-19 storm ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Fauci calls COVID-19 vaccine trial results 'good sign' ** Ross Stores Inc ROST.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-Falls on weak Q1, lack of forecast ** Agilent Technologies Inc A.N: up 6.0% BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PT after "downright impressive" Q2 ** e.l.f. Beauty Inc ELF.N: up 10.6% BUZZ-Surges on fourth-quarter beat ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 0.7% BUZZ-CS says COVID-19 test interim data a positive, should ease accuracy concerns ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 6.2% BUZZ-Kylie Skin enters Europe, Coty surges

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.54%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.62%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.16%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.68%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.08%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.08%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.74%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.15%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.69%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.24%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.20%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

