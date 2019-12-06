BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-3M, Rada Electronics, Domo, United Natural Foods, Wellesley Bancorp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks jumped on Friday as a strong jobs report and upbeat comments from President Donald Trump on trade talks with China breathed new life into markets after a roller-coaster week. .N

At 11:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.20% at 28,009.3. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.02% at 3,149.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.97% at 8,654.179. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, up 13.1% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 4.7% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc <ALXN.O>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.O>, down 2.9% ** D.R. Horton Inc <DHI.N>, down 2.7% ** NVR Inc <NVR.N>, down 2.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Genesco Inc <GCO.N>, up 33.7% ** Big Lots Inc <BIG.N>, up 26.3% ** Chemours Company <CC.N>, up 13.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Yext Inc <YEXT.N>, down 15.6% ** Pagerduty Inc <PD.N>, down 12.8% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 9.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wellesley Bancorp Inc <WEBK.O>, up 30.2% ** Cancer Genetics Inc <CGIX.O>, up 24.3% ** KlX Energy Services Holdings Inc <KLXE.O>, up 18.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Axcella Health Inc <AXLA.O>, down 20.5% ** Cabaletta Bio Inc <CABA.O>, down 15.2% ** Aslan Phramaceuticals Ltd <ASLN.O>, down 14.2% ** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: up 9.8% BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** DocuSign Inc DOCU.O: up 7.7% BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 results beat ** Korn Ferry KFY.N: down 3.4% BUZZ-Slides on disappointing Q3 profit forecast ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O: up 17.4% BUZZ-Soars as Alzheimer's drug shows effectiveness ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: up 13.1% BUZZ-Jumps on quarterly profit beat BUZZ-Street View: Ulta Beauty Q3 better than feared even with headwinds in makeup ** Dollar General Corp DG.N: down 0.1% BUZZ-Street View: Dollar General's internal initiatives to pay off in 2020 ** Athenex Inc ATNX.O: up 3.4% BUZZ-Athenex's lead drug could become better chemo option, says SunTrust ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 2.3% BUZZ-Uber discloses over 3,000 sexual assault reports in U.S. last year, shares slide ** Big Lots Inc BIG.N: up 26.3% BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q3 results ** Genesco Inc GCO.N: up 33.7% BUZZ-Jumps after co beats Q3 profit estimates, raises FY outlook ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Shares dip as Jefferies cuts to "hold", citing aggressive competition ** PagerDuty Inc PD.N: down 12.8% BUZZ-Set to hit record low on bleak outlook ** Yext Inc YEXT.N: down 15.6% BUZZ-Set for worst day ever on gloomy forecast, PT cuts ** Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd XIN.N: down 4.1% BUZZ-Falls on weak Q3 results ** Trade Desk Inc TTD.O: up 4.4% BUZZ-Set to benefit on U.S. elections, says Needham; upgrades to 'buy' ** Iveric Bio Inc ISEE.O: down 3.5% BUZZ-Eye disease specialist Iveric dips on planned stock offering [nL1N28G0D6 ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.2% CORRECTED-BUZZ-Up after China-made Model 3 cars secure new energy vehicle subsidies ** Correvio Pharma Corp CORV.O: down 30.1% BUZZ-Canada's Correvio falls as FDA staffers express doubt on heart drug ** Sierra Oncology Inc SRRA.O: up 14.9% BUZZ-Surges as Oppenheimer initiates with "outperform" ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Biohaven gets green light for Alzheimer's study to continue, shares jump ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: down 10.7%

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.59%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.87%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.64%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.09%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.46%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.88%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.37%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.08%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.16%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.46%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.26%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

