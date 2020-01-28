US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-3M, Pfizer, BorgWarner, Delphi, Acceleron

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock indexes were on track to recover on Tuesday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst day in nearly four months in the previous session on fears that a coronavirus outbreak could hit global economic growth. .N

At 7:56 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.50% at 28,624. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.64% at 3,260.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.88% at 9,033. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Delphi Technologies Plc DLPH.N, up 59.7% ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N, up 5.2% ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N, up 5.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** McCormick & Company Inc MKC.N, down 8.1% ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N, down 7.3% ** BorgWarner Inc BWA.N, down 7.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Acceleron Pharma Inc XLRN.O, up 58.0% ** NantHealth Inc NH.O, up 38.9% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O, up 35.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, down 21.8% ** Cleveland BioLabs Inc CBLI.O, down 18.5% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O, down 15.5% ** Acceleron XLRN.O: up 58.0% premarket BUZZ-Acceleron jumps after pulmonary hypertension treatment meets main goal BUZZ-Street View: Acceleron could have a blockbuster drug on its hands ** 3M Co MMM.N: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-3M slips on weak FY forecast; to cut 1,500 jobs globally 3M forecast 2020 profit below estimates on weak Asia demand ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Pfizer drops after first profit miss in at least 8 quarters Pfizer profit misses as breast cancer drug sales fall short of estimates ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-JPM suggests looking beyond the good news, cuts to 'neutral' ** BorgWarner Inc BWA.N: down 7.1% premarket

** Delphi Technologies Plc DLPH.N: up 59.7% premarket BUZZ-UK-based Delphi to be bought by BorgWarner, shares jump Auto parts maker BorgWarner to buy Delphi Technologies in $3.3 bln deal ** Xerox XRX.N: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Xerox climbs on upbeat Q4 results, 2020 profit forecast ** 3D Systems DDD.N: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-3D Systems slips as Piper Sandler downgrades to "neutral" on limited catalysts ** Foot Locker FL.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-: Down after Telsey cuts to 'market perform' ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N: down 7.3% premarket Harley-Davidson's shares tumble on steeper fall in revenues

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

