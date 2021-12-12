BUZZ-PBOC measures meant to slow, not reverse, yuan rise

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Chinese central bank's twin measures last week to rein in the rapidly rising yuan are increasingly being perceived as an attempt to slow its rate of appreciation and not a two-pronged strategy to reverse the uptrend.

Having weakened 0.75% from over three-year highs versus the USD due to these measures, the CNY quickly recouped most of its losses as traders realised the People's Bank of China was likely aiming to partially offset the effect of hot money inflows to stocks and government bonds.

These flows were triggered by a perception the central bank was tilting towards easier monetary policy following its Dec 6 reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut of 50 basis points, its second this year .

The PBOC responded on Thursday by raising the foreign exchange RRR by 200 basis points to 9% from Dec. 15 , and set the daily reference midpoint rate considerably weaker than market estimates on Friday .

Analysts estimate the FX RRR hike will only freeze about $20 billion, having limited impact in the context of large capital inflows. It would take a series of higher-than-expected midpoint settings, verbal or actual intervention, or capital controls to reverse the yuan uptrend .

Absent these measures, China's robust exports, record trade surplus, investor inflows, ample onshore dollar liquidity and year-end corporate demand will continue to buoy the yuan.

USD/CNY is likely to trade in a 6.3500-6.4000 range. Only a rally above 6.4114-6.4122 would signal a stronger recovery.

