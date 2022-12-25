BUZZ Investing: Volatility Remains Elevated in Equity Markets

Domestic equities struggled as volatility remained high. Rising prices may be causing a decline in personal savings and a turn to retailers like Walmart.

Volatility remained elevated as Domestic equities struggled to find direction during the recent period between Index selection dates (November 10, 2022, to December 8, 2022, the “Period”). The U.S. midterm elections were held on November 8, with the Democrats retaining their slim majority in the Senate and Republicans securing only a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. The results proved confounding to some political prognosticators who called for a “Red Wave” to sweep across the nation, reshaping the country’s legislative branches. Domestic equities fell on the election results yet surged the following day as investors cheered reported levels of consumer inflation that were below most economist projections. The November 10 readings marked the lowest annual increase since January 2022 and stirred a significant rally in both bonds and stocks, which surged on the day of their release. Equities posted their biggest single day returns in over two years, while bond yields posted their biggest single-day declines in more than a decade.

Investor optimism waned throughout the course of the Period as unrest in China relating to the country’s lockdown and “zero-COVID” policies renewed concerns relating to supply chain issues and global growth prospects. The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the “BUZZ Index” or “Index”) fell 3% during the Period while the S&P 500 Index gained 36 basis points.

The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the “BUZZ Index” or “Index”) returned 2.26% during the month of November compared to a return of 5.59% for the S&P 500 Index during the same period. Year-to-date, the BUZZ Index trails the S&P 500 with returns of -40.11% and -13.10%, respectively, as of the end of November.

Shares of Netflix Pace Advancing Stocks within the BUZZ Index

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NASD: NFLX) paced advancing stocks within the BUZZ Index during the recent Period. The popular streaming company continues to recover following reports of declining subscriber growth earlier this year, contributing to an over 70% fall in its share price. While the stock has bounced over 80% from its low point, including 12.8% during the recent Period, it remains nearly 50% lower year-to-date. Speaking at the DealBook Summit conference on November 30, Reed Hastings, co-founder, and co-CEO of Netflix, surmised that investors remain nervous that the company’s primary streaming rivals, including Disney (NYSE: DIS), Warner Bros Discovery (NYSE: WBD), and Paramount (NASD: PARA) may continue to gain market share in the streaming wars, yet the company remains resolute in its commitment to show investors that Netflix will come out on top.

Top BUZZ Index Contributors: November 10, 2022– December 8, 2022 Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) Netflix Inc NFLX 3.21 0.36 NVIDIA Corp NVDA 3.28 0.27 DraftKings Inc DKNG 2.73 0.14 Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD 3.33 0.11 Pfizer Inc PFE 1.23 0.11 Shopify Inc SHOP 1.96 0.11 Agilent Technologies Inc A 1.61 0.10 Moderna Inc MRNA 0.98 0.09 Meta Platforms Inc META 2.93 0.09 NIKE Inc NKE 0.34 0.08

The top detractors to performance largely featured a range of stocks from the Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology sectors. Shares of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Lucid Group Inc. (NASD: LCID), the upstart luxury EV manufacturer with aspirations to compete with industry leader Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA) was a notable top detractor to performance, falling over 28% during the Period. While TSLA’s 2022 share price decline (and the antics of its enigmatic CEO Elon Musk) has captured most of the headlines across the financial press, shares of LCID have performed even worse, falling 80% year-to-date, closing at a new all-time low at the end of the Period as the company continues to miss projections on both the top and bottom lines of its business.

Bottom BUZZ Index Contributors: November 10, 2022– December 8, 2022 Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) Lucid Group Inc LCID 2.08 -0.68 Snap Inc SNAP 2.38 -0.41 Coinbase Global Inc COIN 2.36 -0.41 Tesla Inc TSLA 2.77 -0.25 Plug Power Inc PLUG 1.14 -0.23 PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL 1.63 -0.23 Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM 0.75 -0.19 Amazon.com Inc AMZN 2.8 -0.18 Bank of America Corp BAC 1.22 -0.18 Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR 2.41 -0.17

Sentiment Stock Highlight – The Walt Disney Company

Disney (NYSE: DIS) shocked the media industry last month when it announced the return of Bob Iger, the man widely credited as the driving force behind the company’s strategies over a remarkable 15-year period of growth. During his run as CEO beginning in 2005, Iger led the company’s acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox, widely known and successful brands that Disney greatly expanded within its platform. Regarded as one of the best leaders in the media industry, Iger was the face behind the company until his retirement in 2020. Since Iger’s retirement, Disney shares have declined 50% as the company struggled to meet its growth objectives under new leadership, disappointing investors. The market downturn and losses from its Disney+ streaming service have sent shares of DIS back to their COVID-19 lows. In a surprise announcement last month, Disney announced that Iger would return to the company, replacing current CEO Bob Chapek for at least a 2-year term. Investor sentiment jumped on the news, pushing DIS into the top 10 holdings within the BUZZ Index with a maximum 3% weight.

Walt Disney Stock Price | January 2020 – December 2022

BUZZ Index December 2022 Rebalance Highlights

Walmart Inc.

Despite headlines of rampant inflation, rising interest rates, and the potential for a recession, domestic consumers have continued to prove resilient. US employment data remains stronger than expected, and consumer spending remains robust. Readings of personal savings have declined, as rising prices may be forcing consumers to spend most of their income. Within this environment, the performance of retailers has been mixed, with apparel and department stores struggling, while general retailers like Costco (NYSE: COST) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) have fared better. Notably, Walmart appears to manage its inventory better than some of its competitors, resulting in lower-than-expected declines in its operating margins. Its most recent earnings report surprised some analysts to the upside, as the company reported an increase in same-store sales and foot traffic. Shares of WMT have been resilient amidst the equity market downturn, as the stock continues to trade just below its all-time highs. Sentiment on Walmart climbed following its Q3 earnings release last month, and this month WMT’s weight in the BUZZ Index increased from 1.1% to 1.96%.

For more on rebalancing results and a full breakdown of index constituents added and removed for the month, view the BUZZ Index reconstitution report.

