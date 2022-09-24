BUZZ Investing: Rising Sentiment for Nuclear Stocks

As the global energy crisis unfolds governments who previously opposed nuclear energy are forced to adopt it. Cameco Corporation (CCJ), one of the largest uranium miners, entered the BUZZ Index.

U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell stoked investor anxieties during the annual Jackson Hole symposium as he invoked former Fed Chair Paul Volcker’s relentless approach to fighting inflation while acknowledging that the process will carry “unfortunate costs” and “bring some pain to households and businesses.” Stocks and Treasuries both sank on the sobering comments. The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the “BUZZ Index” or “Index”) fell 10.2% during the recent period between Index selection dates (August 14, 2022, to September 8, 2022, the “Period”), while the S&P 500 Index fell 4.6%. Yields on the 2–year note spiked with the rise in shorter–term rates leaving the spread between the 2–year and 10–year notes at negative twenty basis points, nearing the widest inversion since the fallout of the tech bubble of the late nineties and a signal to many of a growing consensus for a coming domestic recession.

The U.S. dollar’s July advance may have been foretelling of the volatility experienced across risk assets during August. The dollar continued its advance against a basket of currencies during the month, with the U.S. Dollar Index reaching its highest levels in twenty years. While the U.S. dollar continued to trade above parity with the euro, the Japanese yen tumbled to its weakest level since 1998 against the U.S. dollar, breaching the 140 level. The yen has been one of the worst–performing currencies relative to the dollar during 2022, as the Bank of Japan has been reluctant to raise domestic interest rates while the Fed pursues an aggressive rate hiking approach to contain soaring levels of inflation.

The BUZZ Index returned -3.58% during the month of August compared to a return of -4.08% for the S&P 500 Index during the same period. Year–to–date, the BUZZ Index trails the S&P 500 with returns of -38.64% and -16.14%, respectively, as of the end of August.

Shares of SNAP Inc. Lead within the BUZZ Index

Shares of SNAP Inc. (SNAP) led advancing stocks within the BUZZ Index during the period. Investors cheered an August 31, 2022, announcement from the company that detailed plans to reduce its headcount by 20% with chief executive and co–founder Evan Spiegel saying the changes would allow the company to focus on the "three strategic priorities" of community growth, revenue growth, and augmented reality. Investors also welcomed the announcement that the company would focus on growth in its core business lines, abandoning plans to develop a SNAP branded flying camera dubbed “Pixy,” as well as reduce investment in its games and Snap Originals short–form TV shows. A further tailwind lifting investor sentiment toward the popular messaging app came as Spiegel laid out ambitious growth plans in an internal memo to employees who targeted growth in its user base by 30% to 450 million and an increase in revenue to $6 billion by the end of 2023. Shares of SNAP remain 85% below their all–time high, recorded during Q3 2021.

Top BUZZ Index Contributors: August 11, 2022 – September 8, 2022 Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) Snap Inc SNAP 2.66 0.12 Enphase Energy Inc ENPH 1.1 0.10 Plug Power Inc PLUG 1.57 0.07 Pinterest Inc PINS 0.93 0.06 General Motors Co GM 0.95 0.05 Devon Energy Corp DVN 0.55 0.04 Cisco Systems Inc CSCO 0.13 0.04 Snowflake Inc SNOW 0.57 0.02 Exxon Mobil Corp XOM 1.04 0.02 Tesla Inc TSLA 3.23 0.02

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

The top detractors to performance featured several meme–related equities. AMC Entertainments Holdings Inc. (AMC), the nation’s largest movie chain operator, and GameStop Corp. (GME), the original Reddit–powered meme–stock, both fell sharply in the recent period as investors reassessed their recent moves higher. Shares of Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), which featured as the top detractor to performance during the recent August 2022 Index reconstitution and rebalance continued its downward trajectory, falling a further 17.1% during the period and remaining in the top 10 detractors to index performance for a second consecutive month. Shares of technology companies underperformed during the recent period, with half of the top ten detractors from performance coming from the technology sector. Bottom BUZZ Index Contributors: August 11, 2022 – September 8, 2022 Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC 1.94 -1.41 GameStop Corp. GME 2.64 -1.07 NVIDIA Corp. NVDA 2.83 -0.71 Unity Software Inc. U 1.92 -0.64 Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR 2.38 -0.53 Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD 2.99 -0.49 Lucid Group Inc. LCID 1.94 -0.39 Coinbase Global Inc. COIN 3.04 -0.37 Shopify Inc. SHOP 1.61 -0.36 Alphabet Inc. GOOGL 2.86 -0.28

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

Sentiment Stock Highlight – Cameco Corporation

While the price of oil has come down in recent weeks, much of the world remains in the midst of an energy crisis. In the U.S., heat waves in California are straining the state’s electrical grid, and wildfires are disrupting renewable energy sources. In Europe, energy prices are skyrocketing, with natural gas prices doubling over the past two months. Around the world, many governments are turning to nuclear energy, even those previously critical of the technology. Last month, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida announced the country would restart its dormant nuclear plants, a significant policy shift considering Japan’s critical view of nuclear power following the 2011 Fukushima meltdown. Shares of uranium mining companies surged on the announcement. Cameco Corporation (CCJ), one of the world’s largest uranium miners, is up 30% since Japan’s announcement, and investor sentiment towards the company has risen significantly. The current energy crisis does not appear to have a near–term solution in sight, and the shift towards nuclear may evolve into a long–term trend. This month CCJ entered the BUZZ Index for just the second time, with a 0.78% weight.

Cameco Corporation Stock Price | August 2016 - September 2022

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

BUZZ Index September 2022 Rebalance Highlights

Oil and Gas Stocks

Despite much of the world indicating a desire to transition towards alternative energy sources, investor sentiment toward traditional oil and gas stocks remains elevated. The crude oil price shock following the Russia/Ukraine conflict has abated, and although oil has pulled back off its recent peak, it remains at multi–year highs. While consumers and central bank leaders cheer lower oil prices, investor sentiment suggests that oil prices may climb again. Supply from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is still trying to catch up to demand following the massive production cuts which occurred during the pandemic. The Russia/Ukraine conflict disrupted Russia’s natural gas supplies to the European Union (EU), and aid in the form of supply from Western allies does not appear to be enough to compensate the shortfall. Winter is quickly approaching, and the demand for heating may further increase the region's energy demand. This month, several oil and gas–related stocks saw their weights increase in the BUZZ Index. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) rises to the 12th place in the Index with a 2.71% weight. At the same time, both Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Devon Energy (DVN) received higher weightings during the recent September reconstitution and rebalance.

For more on rebalancing results and a full breakdown of index constituents added and removed for the month, view the BUZZ Index reconstitution report.

Originally published by VanEck on September 21, 2022.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Beyond Basic Beta Channel.

Important Disclosures

Company data is the source for all particular company information quoted.

Definitions: The S&P 500 is a stock market index of 500 of the largest companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Nasdaq Composite Index is a stock market index that consists of the stocks that are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. S&P Banks Select Industry Index comprises stocks in the S&P Total Market Index that are classified in the GICS asset management & custody banks, diversified banks, regional banks, other diversified financial services and thrifts & mortgage finance sub–industries. Markit CDX North America High Yield Index represents one hundred liquid North American entities with high yield credit ratings as published by Markit. COBE VIX Index is a real–time market index representing the market's expectations for volatility over the coming 30 days.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities/financial instruments mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of 3rd party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, risks related to social media analytics, investing in equity securities, medium–capitalization companies, information technology, communication services, consumer discretionary, health care and industrials sectors, market, operational, high portfolio turnover, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, new fund, absence of prior active market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares, non–diversified and concentration risks which may make these investments volatile in price or difficult to trade. Medium–capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.

Investing in companies based on social media analytics involves the potential risk of market manipulation because social media posts may be made with an intent to inflate, or otherwise manipulate, the public perception of a company stock or other investment. Although the Sentiment Leaders Index provider attempts to mitigate the potential risk of such manipulation by employing screens to identify posts which may be computer generated or deceptive and by employing market capitalization and trading volume criteria to remove companies which may be more likely targets for such manipulation, there is no guarantee that the Sentiment Leaders Index's model will successfully reduce such risk. Furthermore, text and sentiment analysis of social media postings may prove inaccurate in predicting a company's stock performance.

An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Returns reflect past performance and do not guarantee future results. Results reflect the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. The Index does not charge management fees or brokerage expenses, nor does the Index lend securities, and no revenues from securities lending were added to the performance shown.

BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the “BUZZ Index”) is a product of BUZZ Holdings ULC (“BUZZ Holdings”), and has been licensed to Van Eck Associates Corporation for use in connection with the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF.

“BUZZ” is a trademark of BUZZ Holdings, which has been licensed by Van Eck Associates Corporation for use in connection with the BUZZ Index.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BUZZ Holdings, or its shareholders, or the licensor of the BUZZ Index and/or its affiliates and third party licensors. BUZZ Holdings makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, particularly or the ability of the BUZZ Index to track general market performance.

BUZZ Holdings’ only relationship to Van Eck Associates Corporation with respect to the BUZZ Index is the licensing of the BUZZ Index and certain trademarks of BUZZ Holdings. The BUZZ Holdings are determined and composed by BUZZ Holdings without regard to Van Eck Associates Corporation or the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. BUZZ Holdings has no obligation to take the needs of Van Eck Associates Corporation or the owners of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF into consideration in determining and composing the BUZZ Index.

BUZZ Holdings are not responsible for and have not participated in the determination of the prices of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or the timing of the issuance or sale of securities of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which VanEck Social Sentiment ETF securities may be converted into cash, surrendered, or redeemed, as the case may be. BUZZ Holdings have no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. There is no assurance that investment products based on the BUZZ Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. BUZZ Holdings is not an investment advisor and the inclusion of a security in the BUZZ Index is not a recommendation by BUZZ Holdings to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor should it be considered investment advice.

BUZZ HOLDINGS DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE BUZZ INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION WITH RESPECT THERETO, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS). BUZZ HOLDINGS SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. BUZZ HOLDINGS MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY Van Eck Associates Corporation, OWNERS OF THE VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE BUZZ INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL BUZZ HOLDINGS BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. THERE ARE NO THIRD PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN BUZZ HOLDINGS AND Van Eck Associates Corporation, OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF BUZZ HOLDINGS.

Effective August 18, 2016, BUZZ Indexes Inc. implemented changes to the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index construction rules. The index constituent count was increased from 25 to 75 stocks and the maximum constituent weight was reduce from 15% to 3%. These change may result in more a diversified exposure to index constituents than under the rules in effect prior to this date. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The S&P 500® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Copyright © 2022 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC’s indices please visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/. S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.

© 2022 VanEck. VanEck®, VanEck Access the opportunities®, and the stylized VanEck design® are trademarks of Van Eck Associates Corporation.Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.