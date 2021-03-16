US Markets

BUZZ-GBP short sellers reinforced by option market caution

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Dealers say real money accounts becoming more consistent GBP sellers. They favour selling in to strength in current environment.

Blame Brexit worries resurfacing - diminishing shine of vaccine euphoria

Option markets also growing more nervous of GBP downside

Cost of GBP puts over calls (downside strikes) are creeping higher again

1-month risk reversals trading a lot at 0.75 GBP puts over calls early Tues

Lends support to implied volatility as spot edges lower - 1-month 8.2

GBPUSD risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3qRmx2o

GBP=D3https://tmsnrt.rs/3cBZnbd

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

