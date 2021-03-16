BUZZ-GBP short sellers reinforced by option market caution

Dealers say real money accounts becoming more consistent GBP sellers

They favour selling in to strength in current environment

Blame Brexit worries resurfacing - diminishing shine of vaccine euphoria

Option markets also growing more nervous of GBP downside

Cost of GBP puts over calls (downside strikes) are creeping higher again

1-month risk reversals trading a lot at 0.75 GBP puts over calls early Tues

Lends support to implied volatility as spot edges lower - 1-month 8.2

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3qRmx2o

GBP=D3https://tmsnrt.rs/3cBZnbd

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.