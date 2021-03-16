BUZZ-GBP short sellers reinforced by option market caution
Dealers say real money accounts becoming more consistent GBP sellers
They favour selling in to strength in current environment
Blame Brexit worries resurfacing - diminishing shine of vaccine euphoria
Option markets also growing more nervous of GBP downside
Cost of GBP puts over calls (downside strikes) are creeping higher again
1-month risk reversals trading a lot at 0.75 GBP puts over calls early Tues
Lends support to implied volatility as spot edges lower - 1-month 8.2
(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
