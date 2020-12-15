BUZZ-FX options wrap-EUR 1.22; GBP upside? JPY outlook; AUD gains

Dec 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD unable to break 1.2200 option barriers without a catalyst that could come from strong euro zone PMI data and a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve Wednesday . Sub-one-month risk reversals can't regain a EUR call (topside) premium and implied volatility edges lower, price action not typically consistent with a near-term bullish lean.

GBP/USD implied volatility retreats from Friday's peaks, but still high, which combined with a solid GBP put premium on one-month risk reversals shows dealers aren't complacent about the risk of a no-deal Brexit .

A trade deal would prompt a GBP relief rally, but if the topside strike of recent GBP call spreads are any indication, 1.3800 could be its limit .

Higher AUD/USD implied volatility and more interest to cover topside shorts over recent sessions suggest dealers might be worried about further gains, with technicals putting levels above 0.8000 in the cross-hairs

USD/JPY price action consistent with range trading, albeit with a slow grind lower .

1-month GBP/USD risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2K6HC9F

1-week and 1-month GBP/USD implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/388Fu9B

AUD/USD benchmark 1-month implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gS3eCH

EUR/USD 1-week and 1-month EUR/USD risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Lzrz4N

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

