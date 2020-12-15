US Markets

BUZZ-FX options wrap-EUR 1.22; GBP upside? JPY outlook; AUD gains

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

EUR/USD unable to break 1.2200 option barriers without a catalyst that could come from strong euro zone PMI data and a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve Wednesday [nL1N2IV0HQ]. Sub-one-month risk reversals can't regain a EUR call (topside) premium and implied volatility edges lower, price action not typically consistent with a near-term bullish lean.

Dec 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD unable to break 1.2200 option barriers without a catalyst that could come from strong euro zone PMI data and a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve Wednesday . Sub-one-month risk reversals can't regain a EUR call (topside) premium and implied volatility edges lower, price action not typically consistent with a near-term bullish lean.

GBP/USD implied volatility retreats from Friday's peaks, but still high, which combined with a solid GBP put premium on one-month risk reversals shows dealers aren't complacent about the risk of a no-deal Brexit .

A trade deal would prompt a GBP relief rally, but if the topside strike of recent GBP call spreads are any indication, 1.3800 could be its limit .

Higher AUD/USD implied volatility and more interest to cover topside shorts over recent sessions suggest dealers might be worried about further gains, with technicals putting levels above 0.8000 in the cross-hairs

USD/JPY price action consistent with range trading, albeit with a slow grind lower .

For more click on FXBUZ

1-month GBP/USD risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2K6HC9F

1-week and 1-month GBP/USD implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/388Fu9B

AUD/USD benchmark 1-month implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gS3eCH

EUR/USD 1-week and 1-month EUR/USD risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Lzrz4N

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular