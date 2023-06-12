BUZZ-FX options wrap - Damp CPI, EUR shackles, BoJ hedge, buy INR vol?

June 12 (Reuters) - A potential volatility risk-laden week is in store for FX markets with U.S. CPI data and policy decisions from the U.S., euro zone and Japan.

Overnight option expiry now captures the CPI data but related implied volatility gains were limited to 2.0 in most of the USD/G10 pairings. These are the smallest pre-U.S. CPI data gains in 2023 and suggest expectations for a limited FX reaction.

One-week expiry option implied volatility gains flagged the risk of any Fed induced FX volatility when they captured the fall-out from Thursday, but a bigger jump in 1-week USD/JPY prices from Friday suggests the BoJ could be a bigger risk to JPY related volatility. BoJ risk premium is less than April and March but still elevated, with hedgers buying JPY calls. That shows markets are not ruling out a tightening bias, despite recent BoJ rhetoric to the contrary.

EUR/USD faces a swathe of big FX option strike expiries that could have a bearing of FX markets over coming sessions, with the largest assembly on Friday.

USD/INR implied volatility extends 16-year lows to levels which dealers feel might now offer value.

