BUZZ-EUR/USD may test 1.1700 where bulls can bank on support

EUR/USD down 0.46% today and deeper retreat is likely

Risk averse movement hit EUR/JPY hard, pair breaks big level

A deeper EUR/USD retreat would be healthy for the trend

Min objective for tech correction of rise from June low is 1.1691

A drop to that point should see number of longs pared further

55-DMA is 1.1723. Top of a rising daily Ichimoku cloud 1.1709

Cloud thick to 1.1542. Hard to break. 1.17 is a good spot to pick a base

