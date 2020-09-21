BUZZ-EUR/USD may test 1.1700 where bulls can bank on support

EUR/USD down 0.46% today and deeper retreat is likely
Risk averse movement hit EUR/JPY hard, pair breaks big level
A deeper EUR/USD retreat would be healthy for the trend
Min objective for tech correction of rise from June low is 1.1691
A drop to that point should see number of longs pared further
55-DMA is 1.1723. Top of a rising daily Ichimoku cloud 1.1709
Cloud thick to 1.1542. Hard to break. 1.17 is a good spot to pick a base
EUR/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mF1kb5
EUR/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iQMMCS
(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.