BUZZ-EUR/USD may test 1.1700 where bulls can bank on support

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

EUR/USD down 0.46% today and deeper retreat is likely

EUR/USD down 0.46% today and deeper retreat is likely

Risk averse movement hit EUR/JPY hard, pair breaks big level

A deeper EUR/USD retreat would be healthy for the trend

Min objective for tech correction of rise from June low is 1.1691

A drop to that point should see number of longs pared further

55-DMA is 1.1723. Top of a rising daily Ichimoku cloud 1.1709

Cloud thick to 1.1542. Hard to break. 1.17 is a good spot to pick a base

EUR/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mF1kb5

EUR/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iQMMCS

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters