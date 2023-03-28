BUZZ-COMMENT:AUD/USD rise a selling opportunity if bank crisis persists

March 29 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has moved higher against the U.S. dollar this week, as safe-haven strategies entered when the banking crisis flared up were wound back as the panic subsided. The relief rally may be a selling opportunity before the next wave of the banking crisis unfolds.

Markets calmed this week, after Sunday's sale of Silicon Valley Bank assets and loans to First Citizen Bancshares ended the sweeping sales of bank shares in global markets . But if you believe the crisis is far from over and the negative economic impact is still to be felt, selling risk currencies such as the Australian dollar against the safe-haven greenback may reap rewards.

In a Reuters column released Monday. Jamie McGeever wrote that based on previous U.S. banking crises "the most extraordinary outcome of the March banking shock would be if the problem dissipated quickly."

The AUD/USD rally this week has presented a selling opportunity for bears. Selling the rally with a stop-loss above the key 200-day moving average at 0.6753 is the favoured strategy. A daily close below the 21-day moving average at 0.6672 would open the way for a test of the March 10 low at 0.6562.

