BUZZ-COMMENT:AUD pressured by China woes, but rising energy costs underpin

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has come under increasing pressure due to the economic slowdown in China leading to weakening demand for some of Australia's key export commodities, such as iron ore and copper. But rising energy costs due to supply constraints are offering some support.

The AUD/USD came under heavy pressure on Tuesday following the weak China trade numbers and when it broke below 0.6500, it appeared headed to the 2023 low at 0.6459. It recovered from 0.6497 to close at 0.6544. The rebound coincided with a near 4% reversal higher in the WTI crude price from the intraday low (see chart below).

Australia is one of the largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the world, and the tight oil supply in recent weeks has led to a near 13.5% rise in natural gas futures NGc1over the past five trading days. Weakening demand from China may eventually weigh on energy prices, but the AUD may get short-term support while supply remains tight and prices remain elevated.

AUD/USD support is at the 2023 low at 0.6459 and the 76.4 Fibonacci retracement of the October 2022-February 2023 rise at 0.6403. A break below 0.6400 targets the October 2022 low at 0.6170. A close above resistance at the 10-day moving average at 0.6600 would ease downward pressure and suggest a bottom is forming. For more click on FXBUZ

WTI-AUD https://tmsnrt.rs/3QwM8OS

aud/usd 1 https://tmsnrt.rs/3QxcQXs

aud/usd 2 https://tmsnrt.rs/3DPN5Ky

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Jamie Freed)

