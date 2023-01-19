BUZZ-COMMENT: EUR/USD firmer as bund-Treasury yield spreads rebound

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The dollar index was modestly lower on Thursday, led by yen and euro gains of 0.3% and 0.25% which were underpinned by worries about a not-so-soft U.S. economic landing forcing the Fed to eventually veer away from its current higher-for-longer rates guidance.

U.S. hard-landing concerns increased after Wednesday's dreadful and disinflationary grouping of data that Thursday's mixed housing and jobless claims numbers did little to mitigate.

Helping eurozone yields and the euro higher versus Treasuries and the dollar were hawkish comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde and Dutch central bank chief Knot .

The ECB is now following in the footsteps of the Fed's ongoing fight against the market pricing in a lower rate ceiling and rate cuts from H2 onward , but the ECB remains further than the Fed from rates that are restrictive enough to force inflation toward its target within its plausible policy horizon.

That is seen more likely now that the worst-case energy crisis scenario stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine has so far been averted.

In any event, EUR/USD has found support above its rising 10-day moving average after its brief risk-off/haven dollar-on dip on Wednesday.

USD/JPY losses were partly offset by the recovery in Treasury yields from Wednesday's dour data dive and as yen bulls were deprived of another BoJ yield cap raise at Wednesday's meeting.

Eventual dismantling of the BoJ's yield curve control and negative rates policy remains expected, but still faces hurdles from Friday's Japanese CPI report, wage negotiations and Governor Kuroda's April 18 departure .

And as with the broader dollar index , USD/JPY's downtrend needs a sustained break below the midpoint of the pandemic advance to begin another major leg lower.

Sterling rose 0.25%, shrugging off normally bearish drops in stocks and gilts-Treasury yield spreads. Prices are near major resistance from Wednesday's 1.2435 high by December's 1.2446 trend high and the 61.8% Fibo of the 2022's downtrend at 1.2442. The vast outperformance of the FTSE 100 over the S&P 500 since November is supportive.

High-beta currencies were under pressure again, with the Australian dollar's 0.63% drop exacerbated by soft jobs data .

Japan's CPI is Friday's top data event risk.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

