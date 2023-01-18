BUZZ-COMMENT: Dollar dunked on very dour data, BoJ, but rebounds with risk-off

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell modestly after an initial 2.6% USD/JPY rally from the BoJ delaying further JGB yield cap increases dissolved in expectation of eventual policy tightening. Additional losses developed after a raft of very weak U.S. data, but then recession and Fed over-tightening worries hit stocks and helped the haven dollar rebound.

Far weaker than forecast, and downwardly revised, U.S. producer prices , retail sales and industrial production sent Treasury yields and the dollar broadly lower.

But Fed's Bullard and Mester again pointed to the need to raise rates well beyond the 4.88% June peak the market is pricing in, rubbing risk traders the wrong way, sending stocks lower and the haven dollar well off its lows, particularly versus high-beta currencies.

USD/JPY, which had been up roughly 2.6% at its post-BoJ yield cap hiking pause peak of 131.58, fell to a 127.57 low on EBS Wednesday after the very poor U.S. data. It recovered for a 0.6% gain amid the haven dollar's broader risk-off rebound and after the low held above Monday's 127.215 trend low and crucial support at 126.56.

Japan CPI is out on Friday and seen rising further above the BoJ's 2% target, but the BoJ appears to be in damage control mode ahead of Governor Kuroda's final meeting in March and fiscal year-end.

Expanding its collateralized lending to banks may help, but that news wasn't enough to push 8-year JGB yields below the 10-year's 0.5% yield cap today or USD/JPY traders away from looking to fade rallies.

EUR/USD fell to flat after making a fleeting new trend high at 1.08875 on EBS. That high was hit as bund-Treasury yield spreads surged in response to terrible U.S. economic reports, but risk-off flows back into the dollar saw 1.0800 probed below.

Earlier EUR/USD gains were aided by ECB's Villeroy saying the inflation battle is not yet won, and big rate hikes remain planned .

Sterling rose 0.35% aided by above-forecast UK core inflation propping up BoE rate hike pricing, but it fell away from its 1.2435 high by December's key 1.2446 trend high amid the broader dollar bounce.

The Australian and Canadian dollars shed early gains and fell 0.54% and 0.68%, respectively, amid late risk aversion.

Thursday brings U.S. jobless claims, Philly Fed and housing starts/permits

