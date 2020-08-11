BUZZ-COMMENT-ZAR facing a battle on two fronts this week

Despite falling close to 9% since July 22, the ZAR could add to its losses this week as it fights a resurgent dollar and key domestic data releases.

USD/ZAR closed above the 100-day moving average line Monday, 17.6240, and broke above the daily Ichimoku cloud at 17.7520 as U.S. dollar demand increased following Friday's employment data and news of U.S. stimulus initiatives .

South Africa's economy comes under scrutiny this week as mining, manufacturing, retail and jobless data show the fallout from the COVID-19 lockdown. Output data is expected to improve after lockdown measures were eased in June but will remain in contraction mode.

Manufacturing numbers for May and June, due for release Tuesday, are expected to show falls of 39.4% and 24% according to Investec forecasts. Second- quarter unemployment data, also due Tuesday, is likely to rise as a shrinking economy takes its toll on the labour market. Mining production Thursday is expected to show a marked improvement from May's 29.8% decline as export markets opened up but will remain in negative territory.

