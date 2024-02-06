BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan's link to stocks may spark a virtuous cycle of gains

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Beijing could kill two birds with one stone, or maybe even three, by announcing a massive stock market rescue plan. Speculation of such is building on reports ofa meeting between President Xi Jinping and financial regulators to discuss equities.

The yuan's recent higher correlation with Chinese stocks could be a consideration. Stock market stimulus would act as an additional defence mechanism against currency depreciation fuelled by bets on China cutting interest rates soon.

Beijing juicing the stock market and yuan at the same time would set the tone for a similar positive reaction when monetary policy is eased. Typically, a currency should weaken if interest rates are cut.

Another potential benefit of triggering a 'FOMO' rally in Chinese stocks is its possible impact on disinflation pressures. A broad wealth creation effect from a sustained equity rally would bring cheer to citizens unnerved by cascading investment losses.

That might subsequently improve consumption demand and thereby support prices. China's January inflation data is due Thursday; consumer prices are forecast to fall annually for a fourth month.

Chinese state-backed funds' buying of ETFs has propped up the market but done little to reverse among investors who see it as a temporary measure that doesn't address fundamental economic concerns. Yet, the sporadic stock market surges have had some effect in creating a sense that a bottom is near.

For more click on FXBUZ

SSEC/CNH https://tmsnrt.rs/3w7TH6e

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.