BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan winning streak stretched but could extend

Oct 21 (Reuters) - USD/CNH has fallen below a key 50% Fibonacci level, 6.7165, and despite bears beginning to over-reach, the market could complete a full retracement of the 6.2364-7.1966 March 2018 to May 2020 gains.

U.S. demands for a more competitive USD/CNH level have been met with an impressive five-month yuan rally. The last time the CNH strung tougher more than five consecutive bull months was in 2013-2014. USD/CNH has staged a steep 8.0% decline from its 2020 record high of 7.1966 and China may have the potential to challenge the dollar's reserve currency status.

Initial support points on the monthly chart are at 6.6046 Ichimoku cloud top and 6.6032, 61.8% retracement of the 2018-2020 bull trend. May 2018 was the last time the market closed inside the monthly cloud.

If a corrective adjustment takes hold, the yuan could afford to hand back ground to 6.6788, the last significant low from Oct. 9.

USD/CNH Monthly Candle Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3m4YuuY

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

