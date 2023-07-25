BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan traders may be misreading PBOC's olive branch

July 26 (Reuters) - With the arrival of a at the People's Bank of China, the central bank's daily yuan midpoint setting appeared to signal a truce with yuan bears - but traders may be taking it the wrong way.

The PBOC set Wednesday's USD/CNY benchmark the closest to analyst forecasts in weeks, suggesting it may be done with outsized adjustments to tame yuan depreciation. USD/CNH promptly rallied as punters read it as a green light to bet on dollar strength resuming.

But the context of the neutral fixing needs to be considered. The onshore yuan has appreciated 0.7% against the USD this week, helped by fresh pledges of economic support from the Politburo meeting, including a commitment to yuan stability.

Adding volatility by further depressing the fix after Tuesday's sharp move would go against currency stability. While a neutral fix might cue the return of USD buyers, low fixings might motivate some to sell - the PBOC probably wants punters to do neither.

The central bank may be trying to communicate that if the market stops aggressively betting against the yuan, it will stop distorting the fixing, which would allow more certainty for corporates and fixed income investors.

Naturally, volatility-craving FX punters may not like that, and will keep pushing USD/CNY up. That could prompt the PBOC to go further and anchor the fix, as they did in October 2022, effectively hobbling USD/CNY in a narrow range for weeks.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

