BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan traders brace for acid test of new haven status

Oct 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan faces an acid test in next week's U.S. presidential election. Authorities seem prepared to stand down, perhaps harbouring hopes the currency might surrender some recent gains . If it doesn't, that could mean the market has accepted the yuan as a new haven.

The People's Bank of China has removed the bubble-wrap that protected the yuan during periods of heightened volatility . Once shaky investor confidence in the currency has been bolstered by China's economic rebound and accelerating financial market reforms to attract foreign capital. A surge in CNH option pricing during what's likely to be a contentious U.S. election will put the PBOC's bold move to test .

Tuesday's USD/CNY midpoint, the second since the nixing of the dampening factor, was as expected. The PBOC indeed appears to be loosening its leash, as China's leadership wraps up a meeting on its next five-year plan . The increased transparency and nod to market forces should allow the yuan to rise unimpeded in future.

But it also means the yuan can fall harder, as some traders are being reminded. USD/CNH is trending higher Thursday on a rise in risk aversion due to new COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe . If the pair closes Friday above 6.7515, exiting the weekly Bollinger downtrend channel, it will spur short-covering that may test the 200-week moving average at 6.8057.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

