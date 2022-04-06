BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan strength looks temporary; risk outweighs reward

April 7 (Reuters) - The yuan's surprising rally late Wednesday almost beggars belief. Defying higher U.S. Treasury yields and a sharp drop in China's Caixin services PMI for March , it appreciated 0.3% versus the U.S. dollar, and remains resilient early Thursday. The gains may however prove fleeting.

Traders attributed Wednesday's move to exporters' demand and higher yuan funding costs. Yet risks to the currency from China's slowing economy outweigh rewards at this point .

With no end in sight to Shanghai's lockdown , the increased transmissibility of the latest COVID-19 strain raises the threat of future curbs elsewhere.

While officials continue to promise more economic stimulus, actions speak louder than words . The People's Bank of China has yet to deliver on anticipated broad-based monetary policy easing , which would alleviate fears of a prolonged slowdown implied by recent data .

But any such move to turbo-charge China's economic engines might only have a temporary effect on yuan sentiment. With the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance on taming inflation , the U.S.-China yield gap continues to shrink, dampening the yuan's carry-trade appeal.

The risk of U.S. sanctions against China over its potential support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict, is another negative for the yuan .

USD/CNH, currently propped up by the 100-day moving average at 6.3623, could turn bullish if it ends Thursday above 6.3840, inside the Bollinger uptrend channel.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst.

