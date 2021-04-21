BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan shrugs off US pressure on China as Germany demurs

April 22 (Reuters) - The yuan has shrugged off intensifying economic pressures from the U.S. and recovered all its losses this year as Treasury yields pull back sharply. Yuan confidence persists, possibly because key Western allies have no coordinated policy response to China.

U.S. lawmakers advancing legislation to challenge China's economic clout could hurt the yuan as moves to hone American tech manufacturing, while denying the Chinese access to vital components, may encourage companies to shift production away from China.

Some U.S. allies are sticking to that game plan. Australia on Wednesday cancelled two Belt and Road deals inked between Victoria state and China , adding strain to an already fraught relationship tarnished by mutual trade exclusions. However, ratings agency Fitch said strong co-dependencies between the two countries should mitigate the impact .

Unlike Australia, Germany appears ambivalent to the Biden administration's plans, and is trying to influence other European Union members to temper antagonism toward China . German foreign minister Heiko Maas said de-coupling would be the wrong way to go.

Even if U.S. efforts to steer investment away from China pan out, actual results may not materialize for years, due to the time needed to upgrade American manufacturing capabilities. USD/CNY bears are hence at ease, as technical cues indicate a deeper selloff ahead .

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

