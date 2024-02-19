BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan shrugs off China's big mortgage rate cut

Feb 20 (Reuters) - After China's slashing of the mortgage-linked five-year loan prime rate (LPR), the yuan crept higher while stocks fell. Clearly, the market desired even more from policymakers.

Tuesday's record quarter-point cut was accompanied by no change to the broader one-year LPR. That may explain Shanghai stocks dropping 0.7% in a knee-jerk reaction before recovering to -0.3%.

The lower LPR, now at 3.95%, should entice would-be property purchasers, but will not affect existing mortgage holders until they refinance next year. Hopes that cheaper mortgages will lead to a consumption boost in other areas will have to be shelved until 2025.

China's latest move to rejuvenate its economy was telegraphed by state media on Sunday, but still surprisedwith its magnitude. Analysts had expected a 10-15 bps cut in the five-year LPR, accompanied by a five bps trimming of the one-year rate.

The asymmetric cut underscores how much emphasis Beijing is placing on reviving the property sector, most recently via more credit support for developers. Tuesday's rate cut marks the first property stimulus that isn't targeted at specific provinces or demographics.

The yuan and Chinese stocks may still be digesting the news. USD/CNH has eased to 7.2088 from 7.2187, but still looks supported on the chart. While the converging 100- and 200-day moving averages cap around 7.2180, yuan bears may be deterred.

