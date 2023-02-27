BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan sentiment could turn again after China's PMI data

Feb 28 (Reuters) - If forecasts for China's upcoming economic data are correct, sentiment for the yuan could perk up this week as markets await key economic targets and policy cues from the annual parliamentary meeting.

China's official February manufacturing PMI is due Wednesday, alongside the Caixin equivalent that gauges smaller firms. The former is expected to reach 50.5 from 50.1, while the private survey is forecast to climb back into expansionary territory from 49.2. Better numbers may convince sceptics that the post-pandemic rebound is sustainable.

Data released Tuesday showed China's income per capita grew 5.0% annually in 2022, while per capita spending increased 1.8%. That sets the stage for consumption-based growth as China sheds the last of its COVID-19 curbs.

Data affirmation aside, the upcoming National People's Congress could also inspire fresh confidence in the yuan.

Additional measures such as targeted liquidity injections or sector-specific aid to rejuvenate the economy may be announced, reducing the need for further rate cuts and monetary policy easing - a fundamental positive for the yuan.

USD/CNY, last at 6.9330, has dropped below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracementof the move from its 15-year high of 7.3280 in November to the 6.6896 January trough, and could recede under its 200-day moving average around 6.8950 if all the stars align. But first, it will need to crack the 6.9066 base of the daily Bollinger uptrend channel.

