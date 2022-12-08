BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan rally slows but is nowhere near done

Dec 9 (Reuters) - After a blistering 4.1% rally in just five days, China's yuan has been consolidating this week but is poised to strengthen further on cautious optimism for an economic recovery after Beijing's relaxation of COVID curbs.

China is expected to follow up sweeping changes to its stringent anti-COVID polices with plans to expand domestic demand and chart the course for the economy in 2023 at its Central Economic Work Conference next week.

Many analysts believe more easing measures are in store and the government may even soften its tough stance on the property market further, according to Bloomberg quoting sources.

This is likely to propel the CNY higher after narrow range-trading this week alleviated its overbought condition.

Indeed, the currencyhit a three-month high early Friday before paring gains. While short-term momentum may propel the yuan higher, its gains are likely to be slow and choppy as the unwinding of COVID curbs could drive a spike in cases. Some economists expect a surge in infections to depress economic activity over the next few months.

U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's rate decision next week also pose a risk to the yuan.

USD/CNY has traded below its 100-day moving average, currently at 7.033, for five days after closing below it on Monday and appears headed for a test of support at 6.9000-30.

