BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan rally should make China doubters pause

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Pessimism for China's economy and scepticism that the government will do what it takes to restore confidence may finally be fading, and so too bearish yuan bets.

The yuan reacted positively to an earlier and bigger-than-expected cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio announced Wednesday. The 50 basis-point cut surprised analysts expecting a 25 bps easing, freeing up more bank lending liquidity.

Wednesday's RRR cut was accompanied by a loosening of commercial property loan rules, allowing developers to deploy loans for repaying debt not linked to pledged collateral. Additionally, the central bank tripled the size of individual investment quotas under the Wealth Connect scheme.

The slew of confidence-boosting announcements came on the heels of reports that China is mulling a stock market rescue plan totalling as much as $278 billion. Even as deliberations proceed, state-backed funds have been suspected of aggressively buying equities, countering excessive investor bearishness. Regulators also asked hedge funds to curb short-selling.

While China doubters opine that such market-juicing moves tend to be short-lived, the USD/CNH chart suggests momentum may be turning Beijing's way.

Tuesday's drop broke key supports at the 200, 55, and 21-day moving averages. Wednesday's move below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the April-September rally might be confirmed as a bearish cue by a Thursday close below 7.1625. That would inspire shorts toward the 7.1000 psychological barrier.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

