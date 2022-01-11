BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan rallies as conditions look prime for more PBOC easing

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The stage appears set for further monetary policy easing in China, potentially even a benchmark interest rate cut - not necessarily a negative for the yuan.

China's December consumer price inflation missed forecasts, rising 1.5% annually. But the yuan rallied on the data, stirring to life after a quiet Tuesday during which other Asian currencies gained on Federal Reserve chair Powell's optimism.

Fears of stoking property bubbles, exacerbating income inequality and creating financial market risks has kept Chinese policymakers from easing monetary policy aggressively. But with the economic outlook worsening, partly due to the country's zero-COVID strategy, more stimulus may be warranted.

The People's Bank of China in December kept the benchmark rate on its medium-term lending facility unchanged for the 20th consecutive month, but trimmed the associated loan prime rate.

Although the PBOC potentially cutting rates while the U.S. Federal Reserve turns hawkish should fundamentally push USD/CNY upwards, the yuan is strengthening early Wednesday.

USD/CNH slipped to 6.3690, veering into a bearish technical path pointing to December's 3-year low of 6.3307. A daily close beneath 6.3660 engages the Bollinger downtrend channel and breaks the Ichimoku Cloud floor, luring dollar sellers back in.

The risk-on implications of economic stimulus ought to, at least in the near term, overshadow the detrimental effect that a narrower dollar-yuan yield gap has on the latter currency.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNH: https://tmsnrt.rs/3FiQHmu

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.