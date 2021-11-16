BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan merits in focus as China offsets strong U.S. data

Nov 17 (Reuters) - USD/CNH bears were spooked by U.S. economic data Tuesday, which might support an earlier Federal Reserve rate hike. Indeed, that's a dollar-positive, but with China's recent numbers equally robust, other yuan merits could come into play.

U.S. retail sales and manufacturing both beat forecasts , as Fed members lean hawkish , triggering a USD surge.

China's October retail sales and industrial output, released Monday, also surprised positively . While the Chinese central bank's more dovish bias could be detrimental for the yuan, there is little chance of broad-based easing ahead.

Signs of a stabilizing economy diminish the likelihood of the People's Bank of China cutting benchmark rates, removing uncertainty and directing investor attention to positive developments for the yuan.

Tuesday's virtual meet between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping teased a reconciliation, or at least, less disagreement over sensitive issues such as Taiwan . Thawing relations could pave the way for some trade tariffs to be reduced - the presence of Vice Premier Liu He and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the summit stoked such speculation .

USD/CNH has recoiled early Wednesday, as sellers swoop in ahead of the psychological trading barrier at 6.4000 and the Fibonacci line near 6.4200 - a break of which triggered last month's plunge. A daily close below 6.3840 will re-engage the Bollinger downtrend channel.

