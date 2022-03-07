BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan looks rich, but for China it's a good problem

March 8 (Reuters) - As the yuan marches towards new highs daily, Beijing is probably realizing an appreciating currency is not a bad thing, especially as energy costs spiral skywards, threatening the global economy.

China's FX authorities have been mum, and the central bank appears to condone its persistent rise too, since exports have held up surprisingly well . Tuesday's USD/CNY benchmark rate was set lower than analysts' expectations .

The yuan's trade-weighted index has hit new all-time highs despite severe risk aversion in global equities and even Shanghai stocks, which have fallen again after Monday's 2.2% drop. Oil prices going parabolic have prompted the IMF to warn of severe global economic repercussions .

For the world's top crude importer, the yuan's strength may be a good problem, as it mitigates the spike in not only oil, but general commodity prices due to global logistics disruptions .

The currency's newfound haven appeal partly explains its outperformance, but beneath that, there's also investor optimism for more forceful policy stimulus soon . Analysts think that may be the only way to achieve China's 5.5% economic growth target for 2022 .

USD/CNY bears eyeing a downside break of 6.3000 may need more patience before state-owned banks stop defending that threshold . But it no longer seems unthinkable that Beijing might allow the yuan to further appreciate, even if that would attract even more speculative inflows .

