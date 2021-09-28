BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan has yet to price in China's deepening slowdown

Sept 28 (Reuters) - As external factors conspire to hobble Chinese economic growth while Beijing remains stubbornly focused on addressing socio-economic ills, will China's central bank, or yuan bulls, finally flinch?

Beijing's aggressive COVID-19 containment strategy is working , but has hurt business activity and consumption, even as wide-ranging regulatory crackdowns chill corporate sentiment. The politburo may have factored the latter into its surprisingly restrained economic growth target for 2021 , but new challenges are emerging.

Power shortages, resulting not only from a sharp imbalance between global demand and supply, but also China's own environmental policies , have shut factories and dimmed the economic outlook .

Nomura slashed China's 2021 growth forecast to 7.7% from 8.2% last week, citing the effect of power shortages . Goldman Sachs followed on Tuesday, highlighting the government's approach to the Evergrande crisis and strict environmental target enforcement, while suggesting that monetary policy easing could mitigate some downside risks .

The People's Bank of China has been pouring liquidity into the financial system on a daily basis to prevent a potential Evergrande-related credit freeze . Another cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio could be announced before China's Oct 1-7 national holidays.

Policy easing appears warranted, but may prove untimely for the yuan as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to taper asset purchases . Typically, FX markets should interpret that interest-rate divergence as positive for USD/CNY . But this has hardly been a typical year.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

