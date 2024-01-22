BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan gets a boost as China prepares to lift stocks

Jan 23 (Reuters) - China's yuan is appreciating for a fourth consecutive day as Beijing might be preparing sizeable support for the stock market, following deep selloffs that have triggered investor panic.

Reports of China planning a stock market rescue package to the tune of $278 billion cued a sharp rebound in Chinese equities and a substantial move for the yuan on Tuesday morning. Regulators have also removed draft rules on video game spending, which tanked stocks in that sector in December.

USD/CNH slid to 7.1814 from 7.1977, breaching key technical levels. A Tuesday close below 7.1804 would neutralize the 55-day and 200-day moving averages as chart supports, and point it toward the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the April-September rally at 7.1625.

China is grappling with an investor confidence crisis as policymakers stubbornly delay monetary easing, ironically for fear of weakening the yuan. Yet persistent selling of Chinese equities has weighed on the currency as well, forcing authorities to intervene directly in the spot market.

If the planned equity support package is approved, China might finally succeed in placing a floor under the stock market, which is at five-year lows with the Shanghai Composite index falling as much as 8.4% this year.

That might also put a solid cap on USD/CNH, though downside will be limited around the psychological barrier of 7.1000, just above the 50% retracement line at 7.0991, as bets on China eventually cutting rates are likely to persist.

CNH: https://tmsnrt.rs/3HuYuRJ

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

