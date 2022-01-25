BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan gains reserve currency traits, so China won't stop it

US Markets

Yuan gains reserve currency traits, so China won't stop it

The yuan is increasingly behaving like a reserve currency, attracting investors during bouts of risk aversion despite a decline in China's sovereign bond yields [nB9N2T200O]. Its steady rise has barely affected exports [nL1N2TU06U], explaining why there's little fear of intervention to weaken it.

In a different era, China's gloomier economic outlook coupled with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkishness would have pummelled the yuan, partly due to a narrowing yield differential . Yet, the trade-weighted index is notching new six-year highs daily. Perhaps more surprising, Beijing isn't flinching.

While the People's Bank of China has consistently been setting its daily yuan benchmark weaker than most forecasts, and likely buying USD to slow the yuan's appreciation, policymakers sound relaxed, with the FX regulator only saying that excessive moves will correct automatically .

After a stand-out performance in 2021, China's yuan could defy expectations of weakness this year, confounding logic that a prolonged economic slowdown and rate cuts should turn investors away. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its China growth forecast to 4.8% from 5.6%, blaming higher U.S. interest rates and pandemic-crippled production .

But USD/CNY continues to head south, falling to 6.3201 early Wednesday, its lowest since April 2018. The bearish chart pattern has played out effectively, with the ceiling of the Bollinger downtrend channel now capping 6.3385.

