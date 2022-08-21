BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan falls as China LPR cuts reveal policy restraint

Aug 22 (Reuters) - China again cut its loan prime rates Monday, taking another monetary policy-easing step to revive a flagging economy. But the sub-text of the stimulus measure kept the yuan near a freshly notched 23-month low.

The move had been anticipated, following last week's surprise 10 basis-point cut to the medium-term lending facility rate, which guides the LPR . But the one-year LPR was reduced by only 5 bps, while the mortgage-linked five-year LPR was eased by 15 bps as most expected .

China's modest cut in the one-year LPR reveals restraint in lowering broader lending costs, which may conversely dampen the yuan. While it should cushion the increasingly negative yield gap between Chinese government bonds and U.S. Treasuries, due to persistently hawkish Federal Reserve officials, it also means stimulus may have a less-than-desired effect on China's economy.

USD/CNH rallied to 6.8520 early Monday, its highest since September 2020, as the dollar rose broadly on expectations of hawkish remarks from Fed chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole this Friday .

As the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield flirts with the 3.00% watermark, the greenback is gaining bullish momentum. USD/CNH ended Friday above 6.8059, reinstating the weekly Bollinger uptrend channel. It could soon cross 6.8565, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the downturn from 2020's record high to 2022's four-year low.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

