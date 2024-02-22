BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan correlation with stocks isn't a two-way street

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Global investors are keenly watching Chinese stocks for their impact on the yuan. Rallies on the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEChave lifted the currency, though mostly via a psychological effect, since overseas equity investors remain leery of stocks. This correlation may, however, be one-directional.

USD/CNH downside could depend on whether the Shanghai stock rally sustains. Conversely, upside appears limited, even if the SSEC sputters.

USD/CNH has trended lower the past week, coinciding with the SSEC rebounding as much as 14.2% from the Feb 5 low. The index broke above the 3,000 points psychological barrier early Friday but is now flailing around that watermark. A daily closing above 2,979 would clear its Ichimoku cloud resistance zone, paving a way higher.

That could restart the USD/CNH descent, which has stalled after bouncing off its own cloud barrier at 7.1990. A Friday close below 7.1954, the entrance of the daily Bollinger downtrend channel, would put it back on track.

While officials accelerate efforts to support stocks after a leadership change at the securities regulator, Chinese FX authorities continue to put up a resolute defence of the currency via direct market intervention as well as through the stubbornly stable USD/CNY fixing. This implies the yuan will only be allowed to react positively to Chinese stock movements.

For more click on FXBUZ

SSEC: https://tmsnrt.rs/3UVPugx

CNH: https://tmsnrt.rs/48r2E8e

CNYfix: https://tmsnrt.rs/3T8DZ3S

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.