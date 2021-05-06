BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan bulls play long game; economic data tips the odds

May 7 (Reuters) - While Friday's forecast-beating Chinese trade data burnish the yuan's appeal, the central bank's march toward yuan internationalization is ultimately more significant than short-term economic markers.

China's exports rose 32.3% on the year in April, above expectations for +24.1%, from +30.6% in March. Imports surged 43.1% from 38.1%, beating forecasts for +42.5% .

Sentiment had already shifted further in favour of the renminbi: Thursday's Reuters FX positioning poll showed the yuan moving up the popularity rankings to third, after reversing a negative bias from March and early April .

Escalating tensions with trade partners dented the yuan briefly on Thursday , but comments from the ultra-dovish U.S. Federal Reserve helped traders tune out the noise again, turning USD/CNH charts bearish . The pair has now fallen to its lowest since Feb 25 .

A renewed focus on increasing cross-border yuan transactions adds to the yuan's medium-term appreciation potential. The PBOC published draft rules for a new investment quota scheme Thursday, linking Guangdong to offshore centres Hong Kong and Macau, further opening China's capital account and financial markets .

Authorities have been cautious but consistent in enabling yuan internationalization, appearing at ease with its appreciation . The yuan may not ultimately usurp the dollar's haven status but its share of the pie will inevitably grow, and so will its value.

