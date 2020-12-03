BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan bulls ignore threat of 2021 U.S.-China trade war

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The bullish-China consensus heading into 2021 is ignoring one big risk: U.S. President Donald Trump's final salvos against the country appear designed to prolong the trade war, while his successor Joe Biden has kept up the hawkish rhetoric.

Recent data has affirmed China's economic recovery, even as the coronavirus re-emerges . But with USD/CNY hitting a fresh 29-month low below 6.5400 on Friday, that global outperformance has already been priced in.

Biden's stance on China doesn't stray far from Trump's tack , while adopting a more multilateral approach . A possible Biden nominee for 'trade czar', Katherine Tai, has said the U.S. needs a better offense in dealing with China, while adviser Kurt Campbell advocates working with allies to deny China access to artificial intelligence, robotics, and 5G .

Beijing is well aware of these threats, as reflected in President Xi Jinping's push for innovation to wean China off reliance on foreign tech inputs for advanced manufacturing .

Biden will keep Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods for the foreseeable future, while rebuilding trade relations elsewhere and coaxing allies to divest their manufacturing chains away from China.

The new trade war will be less about attrition and more about coalition-building, as the two superpowers carve the world into ever-more distinct spheres of influence . The yuan's current strength doesn't reflect that outcome.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNYWEEKLY: https://tmsnrt.rs/2VxNAmc

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.