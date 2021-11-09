BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan bulls can capitalise on the PBOC's predicament

Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's accelerating inflation makes broad monetary policy easing less likely. Yet economic support is needed more than ever, as the property debt crisis intensifies and the authorities battle a widening coronavirus outbreak . More stimulus without a rate cut should be favourable for the yuan.

Producer prices jumped 13.5% annually in October, reaching a 26-year high, while consumer prices also rose faster than expected . The data puts the People's Bank of China in a tough spot as the economy faces increased risks, stoking calls for fresh policy easing .

Wary of stagflation, the PBOC has shown no sign of leaning more dovish, at least not in the conventional way. The central bank on Monday announced a new liquidity-boosting scheme aimed at helping firms cut carbon emissions .

More targeted, perhaps novel easing measures may be in the pipeline, which should help keep the U.S.-China rate differential from narrowing further, insulating the yuan from yield-related weakness.

USD/CNY in the meantime is adrift in a technical no-man's-land, barricaded by the entrance of the Bollinger downtrend channel at 6.3835 and its 21-day moving average at 6.4012. Bearish momentum will return on a Wednesday close below 6.3835; but if the 21-DMA is breached, some short-covering is likely.

CNY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3H83gmM

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

