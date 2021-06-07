BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan bulls are proving a stubborn lot - are they wrong?

June 8 (Reuters) - Yuan bulls are typically stubborn, accustomed to holding positions that take months to reach targets - with carry in their favour, of course. Yet the recent surge in conviction following the break of 6.4000 has clearly attracted the attention of policymakers.

USD/CNH shorts may not be wrong, but there are signs it's becoming a crowded trade . This despite official warnings about rapid yuan appreciation , and the People's Bank of China last week raising a reserve ratio for foreign currencies to stem dollar-selling .

Granted, yuan bulls' confidence is backed by solid fundamentals. China's economy is chugging along at a robust rate despite some slowing in momentum . Beijing is upholding promises to further liberalise the yuan, albeit at a snail's pace . Meanwhile the dollar is consistently being undermined by the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to ultra-loose policy in the face of inflation pressures.

Friday's USD/CNH rebound failed at the 21-day moving average, indicating strong offers lurking near there, but it's not extending lower, another sign positioning is crowded. Shorts may be better off trimming and re-entering if it again reaches 6.4080 where the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April-May drop meets the 21 DMA.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

