BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan bulls are everywhere - is that such a bad thing?

Investor enthusiasm for China's yuan is at heights not seen in nearly seven years based on the latest Reuters Asian currency positioning poll. From a trader's standpoint, that would counterintuitively imply it's time to trim some bets. Yet such scepticism may be misplaced this time.

The Dec 10 poll reveals a sharp skew toward bullish CNY bets , while emerging Asian currencies are broadly expected to appreciate into 2021.

The herd-like mentality heightens the odds of a USD short squeeze due to event risks, such as the Trump administration possibly firing a final salvo to undermine U.S.-China trade relations . But China's overriding economic positives are keeping the yuan buoyant , despite Beijing's apparent efforts to tamp down rapid appreciation .

Though positioning may be crowded, the consensus view looks correct given that the yuan isn't that expensive on a trade-weighted basis; the Thomson Reuters/HKEx renminbi index has in fact been slipping for weeks.

While USD/CNY has been consolidating, the chart looks top-heavy. Tuesday's rejection of the 20-day moving average provided a glimpse of opportunistic selling. A daily close below 6.5385 will confirm the Bollinger downtrend channel, guiding the pair toward the 6.500 psychological barrier, which if breached, could set off a deluge of USD stoploss-related selling.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

