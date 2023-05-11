News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan buckles as trust issues compound growth fears

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

May 11, 2023 — 10:02 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 12 (Reuters) - The yuan is buckling as wobbly foreign investor confidence compounds the economic dilemma China is facing. Data released this week suggest monetary policy easing could be required, which may further dampen the yuan.

China's new bank loans slumped in April, missing forecasts by a mile. The weakness in a previously strong series argues for a rate cut, especially after surprisingly soft inflation data earlier on Thursday.

The dimming economic recovery needs fresh capital injection, which Beijing is wooing with pledges to further open the economy to overseas investors. But China's consultancy crackdown runs against those promises. Capvision, the firm currently in authorities' crosshairs, has said it will address .

On the other side of the fence, the U.S. raided offices of China's Jinko Solar for an unspecified investigation, while accounting regulators revealed unacceptable deficiencies in their audit of U.S.-listed Chinese firms.

China responded, saying it's willing to work with U.S. regulators on the issues. There's hope that the economic rivals can lower tensions a notch or two with this week's high-level meetings in Vienna.

USD/CNH is challenging its 200-day moving average at 6.9621, after a false break in early May; sellers may perch there, and also near the 7.0000 psychological barrier. But if China hints at rate cuts, those offers will likely flee in a possible knee-jerk reaction to widening U.S.-China yield differentials.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

