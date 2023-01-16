BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan bets pared as China data dampens need for stimulus

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

January 16, 2023 — 09:50 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's economy may be recovering much faster than expected, even amid the messy cancellation of Beijing's zero-COVID policy. Yuan bulls betting on more economic stimulus measures aren't too happy about that.

Data released Tuesday surprised against very bearish forecasts, but the yuan weakened slightly for a second day. Consensus bets on China's yuan appreciating further, in anticipation of more fiscal and monetary policy easing, were trimmed. USD/CNY rallied to 6.7676, representing a 0.4% yuan depreciation versus the dollar.

If USD/CNY ends Tuesday above 6.7723, the ceiling of the daily Bollinger downtrend channel will be busted, ending a bearish technical signal for the dollar. That could trigger short-covering that might reach the 200-day moving average line, currently at 6.8453. But the 6.8000 psychological trading barrier should attract some USD sellers, defending that long-term resistance.

China's GDP expanded 2.9% on an annual basis, well above forecasts for a 1.8% gain, bringing 2022's overall growth to 3.0%, far below the official target of around 5.5%. Meanwhile, industrial output rose 1.3% year-on-year in December, against expectations of +0.2%. Retail sales contracted 1.8% year-on-year, trouncing forecasts of -8.6%.

But even as bets on additional stimulus are pared, analysts suggest the market may be under-pricing how fast China's economy can rebound, now that pandemic curbs have been fully lifted; USD/CNY bears should be ready to sell spikes.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

