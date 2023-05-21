BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan bears might be forced to reconsider

May 22 (Reuters) - Bearish yuan investors had their convictions checked when the People's Bank of Chinawarned against FX speculation on Friday. They might further reconsider their beliefs if external circumstances turn against their bullish-dollar view.

U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powellsounded less certain on Friday about the need for further rate hikes amid credit tightening. A policy pause in June could allow China to trim its interest rates without fuelling capital outflows, after holding benchmark lending rates steady on Monday.

A Fed rate pause coupled with monetary stimulus in China ought to send USD/CNH lower due to risk-on and a possible bottoming in U.S.-China bond yield differentials.

Moves towards a potential U.S. debt limit deal could also wrong-foot USD/CNH longs, as an agreement should spark risk-taking, which typically dents the haven USD.

Additionally, China and U.S. trade negotiators are meeting in Washington on Thursday and Friday, which might soothe tensions even as China responds in kind to U.S. tech export restrictions, banning chipmaker Micron's products. President Joe Biden said relations with China may thaw soon.

Signs of technical exhaustion in the USD/CNH rally appeared Friday with the PBOC-induced pullback creating a long-tailed candlestick. If the pair ends Monday below the 7.0364 50% retracement, longs may capitulate, threatening the 7.0001 base of the Bollinger uptrend channel. Leaving that bullish path would pressure the USD towards its 6.9699 200-day moving average.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

