BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan bears latch on to China's latest inflation miss

May 11 (Reuters) - The yuan, already pressured by waning foreign investor confidence, is getting hit on a new front: growing odds of Chinese monetary policy easing.

Thursday's sobering April inflation data showed consumer prices slowed far more than expected, and a seven-month slump in producer prices deepened further.

The yuan's negative reaction to the latest disappointing data, fuelled by rate-cut bets, could cement the outlook for near-term depreciation. China's 10-year government bond yield fell below 2.70%earlier on Thursday after state-owned banks were told to reduce their cap on deposit rates.

If USD/CNY ends Thursday above its 200-day moving average at 6.9400, the 7.0000 psychological barrier beckons. But at that point, the yuan might start to look relatively cheap. The renminbi's trade-weighted index has fallen below the 100.00 watermark as other currencies outperform amid U.S. rate-cut bets.

China could insulate the yuan from further investor jitters as it cultivates ties with some nations while U.S.-Sino economic tensions remain heated.

Australia's Trade Minister meets his Chinese counterpart on Thursday, hoping to negotiate full trade resumption. China's foreign ministry is advocating stronger supply chain integration with France, even as the European Union scrutinizes Chinese firms allegedly helping Russia skirt sanctions.

China may still register peer-leading growth this year, but perhaps that will require more stimulus, favouring a "buy now, sell later" strategy for USD/CNY.

