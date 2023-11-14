BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan bears head for the hills as USD winter rolls in

Nov 15 (Reuters) - This week's economic data out of the U.S. and China should send yuan bears running for the hills. While U.S. inflation appears to have peaked, China's economy is gaining traction and Beijing seems determined to keep it that way.

Retail sales and industrial output figures beat forecasts on Wednesday, suggesting that a slew of stimulus measures is working. The pivot to consumption-driven growth has been made a priority.

While Chinese policymakers still appear to favour piecemeal economic support measures, they are showing more commitment to the cause. The People's Bank of China kept the medium-term lending facility rate steady on Wednesday, as expected, but injected a large amount of funds.

Beijing is reportedly mulling low-cost loans of up to $137 billion for village rejuvenation and affordable housing programmes, which sent Hong Kong's mainland property index 4% higher early Wednesday, while data showed property sales declined further in October.

The yuan's sharp overnight appreciation, cued by U.S. data, has set USD/CNH on a potentially sustained decline. A close below the daily Ichimoku cloud 7.2589 will point it towards a 50% retracement line at 7.2424, and then the 61.8% Fibonacci support at 7.2128.

The next potential yuan trigger is Wednesday's summit between the U.S. and Chinese presidents, the first in six years. There is guarded optimism for long-simmering geopolitical tensions between the two economic super-powers to ease a notch.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

