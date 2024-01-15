BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan bears barely deterred as focus turns to data

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Stock markets may have been disappointed by China opting monetary policy on Monday, but it's done little to shore up the yuan. Data due Wednesday might give bears fresh impetus.

Aside from China's GDP release, which is expected to meet Beijing's 2023 target, December's industrial output, retail sales, and urban investment figures will be published. Those numbers might underscore the fragility of the economy and hint at still cautious consumer spending.

China's decision to hold the one-year medium-term lending facility rate steady on Monday suggests lingering hesitation over exacerbating the yield gap differential against the USD, which would trigger more yuan weakness.

While the Federal Reserve remains resolute in combating inflation, implying a U.S. rate cut is not on the cards yet, China appears to have its hands tied.

If Wednesday's data disappoint, amid signs that deflationis becoming entrenched, it could heighten the sense of urgency among Chinese policymakers. USD/CNH is at risk of a bigger rise as punters position for that outcome.

USD/CNH is attempting a breakout above its 55-day moving average at 7.1901, while piercing the daily Ichimoku cloud resistance zone. A Tuesday close above the 55 DMA would support a rally toward the cloud top at 7.2306, which might happen swiftly if the 7.2000 psychological barrier breaks.

