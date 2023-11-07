BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan bearishness easing as PBOC offers optimism

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The tide may be turning for USD/CNY, mostly because an end to U.S. rate hikes appears in sight, but also as policymakers show increased urgency about tackling debt risks alongside optimism over the growth outlook.

USD/CNY has drifted well away from its daily trading band ceiling, suggesting yuan bearishness is fading. Wednesday's USD/CNY midpoint was gently lowered by the People's Bank of China again, despite the dollar index =USDrising, frustrating those betting against the yuan. Some may be convinced to relinquish those positions soon.

The daily chart will turn bearish if spot closes below the 100-day moving average currently at 7.2511, exposing the 7.2351 base of the Ichimoku cloud support zone that is a trapdoor to 7.2000.

PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng on Wednesday reassured that China's 2023 GDP target will be met, and that property sector risks are manageable. On Tuesday, the IMF upgraded China's growth forecast to 5.4% from 5.0%.

Pan also addressed debt concerns surrounding local government financing vehicles, saying they should be financially independent. Tackling another festering worry, he said some provinces are working to resolve risks to small and mid-sized banks.

Comprehensively addressing the multitude of fears plaguing investors is a good sign for the yuan. It shows the politburo is no longer sweeping problems under the rug. The PBOC working to resolve financial sector risks may not mitigate concern over slowing demand for exports, but it certainly reduces uncertainty, and thereby some yuan negativity.

