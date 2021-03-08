BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan bargain-hunters might soon find cheaper levels

March 9 (Reuters) - The yuan has surrendered all its 2021 gains, bowing to a resurgent dollar driven by U.S. reflation bets . While it could remain the most popular Asian currency , the charts say it's not time to buy in yet.

USD/CNY is surging past its daily Ichimoku Cloud resistance zone, a move last seen a year ago. A Tuesday closing above 6.5120 will affirm the bullish cue for the dollar, even as China's leadership plots a long-term economic growth courseand Chinese stocks sell off .

The next stop for USD/CNY could be a key Fibonacci retracement at 6.6020, very close to the 6.6000 psychological barrier. Plenty of USD/CNY sellers can be expected to throng that area, likely rendering it a strong resistance.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its view on EM FX for the second time in as many weeks, advising a pivot toward less-risky assets in light of increasing upward momentum in bond yields .

Diminishing yield differentials between emerging market bonds and U.S. Treasuries have hurt Asian currencies to varying degrees. The yuan has been relatively sheltered due to the People's Bank of China's more hawkish stance, which explains the resilience of the renminbi trade-weighted index. But as the yuan plays catch-up with its peers, the index is set to drop from last week's near three-year high.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

