BUZZ-COMMENT-Yuan a sideshow as Beijing sends conflicting messages

Oct 18 (Reuters) - As Beijing looks inwards more than ever, Chinese policymakers' intentions to further open up capital markets jar with recent market stabilisation efforts. The conflicting message could make investors turn a blind eye to the yuan.

China's unusual delay to the release of key economic performance indicators during the Communist Party congress does little to inspire foreign investor confidence. Yet they may avoid chasing further weakness in the yuan, which has already lost 11.7% against the U.S. dollar this year.

The People's Bank of China has been acting to slow its depreciation, consistently setting the yuan's daily benchmark much stronger than analysts' forecasts. The USD/CNY fix has barely budged over the last few weeks, shrugging off wild gyrations in the dollar index =USD.

Behind-the-scenes FX intervention has also played a part in deterring bearish yuan bets - already a consensus view.

But with Beijing's firm foot on USD/CNY, more traders are likely to start ignoring the yuan as a speculative currency, which could leave USD/CNY broadly stable between 7.0000-7.2000. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the March low to September's 14-year high comes in at 7.0285, and may attract some dip-buying from range-traders.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3yNSmzT

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.